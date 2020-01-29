Live from Wuhan: Millions tune in to watch China build hospitals

It has low production values and no celebrities but millions of people in China are tuning in to watch a gripping kind of reality programme - the live feeds of construction of two temporary hospitals to treat patients at the heart of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The two hospitals - Huoshenshan and Leishenshan - are expected to be completed next week, adding 2,300 beds to help ease an acute shortage in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

At least 106 people have died and more than 4,500 others have contracted the virus in mainland China since the outbreak began in the Hubei provincial capital more than a month ago.

State broadcaster CCTV is hosting the streams from the construction sites, which together had an average of around 18 million concurrent views on Tuesday.

Compare that with the 27.3 million concurrent viewers Tencent Video attracted for its live broadcast of the National Day military parade - an extravaganza planned and orchestrated by the People's Liberation Army.

The temporary hospitals are part of the authorities' efforts to contain the illness, measures that include imposing a lockdown on more than a dozen Hubei cities - including Wuhan.

Internet users used the feeds to offer both praise and criticism of the projects, with most comments encouraging.

"We are with you, Wuhan! Hang in there, things will be better!" one viewer from Guizhou in southern China wrote.

Other cities - including Zhengzhou in central Henan province and Dongguan in southern Guangdong province - are also rushing to build temporary hospitals.

Professor Xu Xiaoyuan, an infectious disease expert at Peking University in Beijing who was in charge of treating severe cases of Sars, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, at one designated hospital in 2003, said the two Wuhan facilities would play a critical role in curbing the epidemic across the country.