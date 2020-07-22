Livestreaming and e-commerce fuels village reboot in Shanxi

Like their web-savvy urban counterparts, young villagers in the remote Quting township of Hongtong county in North China's Shanxi province, are fond of livestreaming, too. But they're not just doing it for fun.

On Friday morning, two young broadcasters sat in front of a well-lighted table with an array of agricultural products on display, enthusiastically speaking to their phone cameras while sipping locally brewed vinegar from a bowl.

They were livestreaming on short video-sharing platform Kuaishou, from the ecommerce service station of Quting township, promoting and selling local produce to consumers across the country.

Quting township of Hongtong county established the e-commerce service station in November. The 300-square-metre station displays 230-odd local agricultural products.

Villagers can use it for free.

"We sold over 60,000 yuan (S$12,000) worth of products every day before and during the past Dragon Boat Festival," said Fan Ding, Party chief of the town, who suggested setting up an e-commerce service station after seeing many in South China's Xiamen city on a business trip last year.

The reason behind the Party chief's decision was to expand sales channels for local produce and increasing farmers' income by tapping e-commerce.

"Though our farmers are good at what they do but their produce was sold in bulk at low prices and some even couldn't sell off their produce for a lack of distribution channels," Fan said.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

A major agricultural area in the province, Hongtong prides itself on tasty, selenium-rich foods such as vinegar, walnuts, sweet potatoes, and Sichuan peppercorns.

"We used to sell our peppercorns at less than 80 yuan per kilo to buyers who came to our village to purchase them, but with proper packaging design, the price of our peppercorns sold through the station's livestreaming can reach 200 yuan per kilo," said Zhao Hulang, 60, a local of Xiayu village, where there's a 1,000-mu (666,667 square metre) Sichuan peppercorn cultivation base.

Zhao's family has 20-mu farmland, and over the past five years, more has been set aside for growing peppercorns for their ballooning economic benefits.

"Now more than a quarter of our village's peppercorns are sold through livestreaming," Zhao said, adding that his family earned more than 100,000 yuan in 2019, almost 10 times as much as that five years back.

Zhao's family is not only the one that has benefited from the town's e-commerce station.

Zhao Hulang, a local villager of Quting township, speaks to journalists at an e-commerce service station of the Quting township in Hong Tong county of North China's Shanxi province on Friday. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

More than 20 tons of agricultural products from some 500 households have so far been sold through the e-commerce station, generating more than 120,000 yuan in sales.

For the county's poor households, the station offers commission-free sales service and even purchases their produce such as wheat at a slightly higher price.

Aside from selling farmers' products at premium, the station has also been committed to popularising quality seeds and hiring agronomists to train farmers to better their farming skills for higher production.

An array of local agricultural products are displayed at an e-commerce service station of the Quting township in Hong Tong county of North China's Shanxi province on Friday. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Furthermore, the station will partner up with a local vocational school to run courses on e-commerce skills for the county's younger people.

Dong Tiantain, 25, a female working as a clerk in the station, said she has recently signed up for a course on how to shoot and edit short videos for social platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou.

"I feel very excited about it and I believe I can promote our products better after completing this course," Dong said.