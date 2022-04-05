Looting 20 coffins a day: When a Hong Kong grave-robbing racket got busted

“Eight Urban Services Department workers were arrested yesterday for allegedly stealing valuables from coffins bound for Cape Collinson Crematorium,” reported the South China Morning Post on Oct 27, 1999. “A senior foreman, six craftsmen, a workman and a former craftsman were arrested after a seven-month investigation.

“During a search, Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) officers recovered suspected stolen items including gold, silver and jade ornaments, coins, wartime medals, a Chinese musical instrument, 10 watches and two pairs of shoes. Some tickets from pawnshops near the crematorium were also found.”

On Nov 2, the Post reported that “an Urban Services Department worker has been charged with conspiring with colleagues to steal valuables from coffins at Cape Collinson Crematorium over eight years. Members of the Provisional Urban Council’s Public Health Select Committee visited the crematorium yesterday.

“‘Family members should be allowed to monitor the process of cremation by television,’ Wong Kwok Hing, deputy chairman of the committee said. ‘Any belongings such as diamonds and gold which cannot be cremated should be given to family members’.

“Eight closed-circuit television sets were installed at the crematorium last month. They operate 24 hours a day and video tapes will be kept for three months.”

On Jan 19, 2000, the Post reported that “a man [Lam Pak Shing, 32] who stole valuables from coffins was jailed for 2½ years yesterday after a judge described his offence as ‘disgusting and cynical’”.

Cape Collinson Crematorium in Tai Tam Gap, Eastern district, Hong Kong, in 1995

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

District Court judge Richard Day criticised Lam’s actions, saying: “Picking items from 20 coffins a day. The number is certainly huge. The next of kin’s feelings can be imagined.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.