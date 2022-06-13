Love crime: Woman poses as young wealthy heiress to keep boyfriend from leaving

Police in China have arrested a woman using a fake identity and pretending to own three properties using forged ownership certificates to keep her boyfriend from leaving her.

In 2019, the woman, using the alias surname of Chen and claiming to be 22 years old started dating a 33-year-old man, surnamed Gao, while working in a local nightclub in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, eastern China, Jiangsu Television reported.

After they started dating Chen handed over three certificates for property she claimed to own to Gao to gain his trust.

"I just thought she had a nice personality and came from a well-off family," Gao said. "Unlike other people from wealthy families, she did not seem to waste money."

The couple had even made plans to marry but it all came crashing down after a heated argument, which Gao alleged was triggered by Chen's drinking problem. It ended with the police being called.

"Normally, alcoholics drink three times per day, but she drinks nonstop every day!" Gao claimed in a police video recording at the scene.

When police tried to enter details of the incident into their database Chen's personal data could not be found.

"When we checked the ID number and the name she provided, we couldn't find her information in the public security system," said Hui Jiahao, a local police officer.

PHOTO: Weibo

When confronted by the police about her identity Chen revealed that the name she used was actually her stage name.

Gao then recalled the three property ownership certificates Chen gave him and that the name used on the documents was the same as her stage name and consequently realised he had been duped.

"I don't even know what your real name is anymore!" Gao is heard telling Chen in the police video.

Under questioning from both Gao and the police, Chen finally admitted that her real surname is Liu and that she is 31 years old, eight years older than she initially told Gao.

Liu said that she had previously been married and divorced and also has a daughter living with her ex-husband.

She said that after falling in love with Gao, she forged the property certificates and pretended to be a wealthy woman to compete with Gao's ex-girlfriend who she learned was from a well-off family

"I wanted to show him that I was wealthier than his ex-girlfriend, so he could value me more," Liu told the police.

Liu claimed she did everything for love and had no idea she was breaking the law. She is currently detained for allegedly forging state agency documents.

"Even though her actions were motivated by vanity and did not result in monetary loss to others, she has broken the law by forging state documents," police officer Hui said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.