Love in lockdown: Chinese bride rushes to groom so they can still get married

Instead of waiting for the groom to pick her up at her home, as is customary in mainland China, a bride dressed in red hurried to the groom's home, carrying her bridal necessities on her way to get married to her man stuck in lockdown.

On March 21, the video of a special wedding day under epidemic lockdown went viral on Weibo with over 280 million views.

The bride, Liu Chang, and groom, Jia Shihan, are from Tangshan in northern China's Hebei province, and their wedding was scheduled for March 19.

Jia was supposed to be at Liu's house at 6am to pick her up. However, when Liu awoke in the early morning, she received a phone call from Jia, who told her that his housing complex was closed and that he couldn't leave due to the epidemic lockdown.

The couple ending up staying in lockdown together so they could be married.

PHOTO: Douyin

After hanging up the phone, Liu hurriedly packed her wedding gowns, bridal shoes, and other necessities and carried them all the way to the groom's house to marry.

"My expectation for having the ceremony today was low, but the epidemic prevention staff said I can enter if I do not go out again; I don't know what the wedding would be like, but I need to go now," Liu said in a video she shared on the day on Douyin.

The security guard unlocked the door and let Liu in after she promised to follow the rules.

Millions have been trapped by lockdowns in China.

PHOTO: Douyin

Liu raced into the arms of the groom, who had been waiting for her inside, and the couple hugged merrily.

After Liu arrived, their first task was to stand in line for the PCR test.

They then married in a small ceremony at the groom's house in front of their neighbours and the groom's parents.

"The officiating speech was found online, and the host was a neighbouring aunt, but I absolutely enjoyed the wedding," Liu said, according to Sohu news.

Many people were touched by Liu's optimism and the unique wedding held in the midst of the pandemic.

"What a lovely image of you two hugging each other without any trace of resentment!" a person commented on Douyin, "You'll be happy!"

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.