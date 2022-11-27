'Love slaughterhouse': Mum of 3 moves in with man she met a month ago, sparking debate in China

A 32-year-old single mother in China has trended on mainland social media after she and her three children moved in with a man whom she met online a month ago.

The unidentified woman from Hunan province in central China went viral after she shared her story on social media, Miaowen Video reported.

In the video she posted, the woman and her boyfriend are seen going about normal daily activities like shopping at a supermarket, trying on shoes and playing with her three children outdoors.

The woman said that she had been in a romantic relationship with the man from Fujian province in southern China after they met online and said he had been kind to her.

"When my life hit the lowest point, he gave me 200,000 yuan (S$38,349) to help me out," the woman said.

She said that she decided to move in with the man after he had promised to treat her children as his own.

The story has attracted widespread discussion online, with more than 3.55 million views and 1,157 comments on Miaowen Video's news report.

PHOTO: Weibo

Many people applauded the woman and her new partner, but others doubted the relationship would last.

"Hope they are the right ones for each other," wrote one commenter.

Another said: "They convinced me to believe in love again."

One skeptical reader wrote: "Keep a wary eye on this and beware of love slaughterhouse."

Another commented: "She is free to chase love, but she'd better not let her guard down and protect her children."

In mainland China, online love scams have become increasingly common. Last week, a woman, surnamed Li, from southwest China was conned out of more than one million yuan by a man from overseas she thought she was dating.

Also this month, a man in northern China sought help from local police after he discovered he had been scammed by his former online girlfriend after he had spent more than a million yuan on her.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.