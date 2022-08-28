'Lovely old person!' Photos of 80-year-old grandma as fashionable beauty go viral

Photographs taken by a woman of her 80-year-old grandmother showing her posing as a lively and fashionable beauty have touched millions of mainland Chinese internet users.

Shen Mengchen, a 31-year-old art teacher and freelance photographer from Suzhou in Jiangsu province, eastern China, shared online a series of photos she shot of her grandmother, Gu Jinhua, earlier this year, the Yangtze Evening News reported.

Unlike the stereotypical photographs generally taken of senior citizens, Gu was photographed in poses adopted by young people, such as holding flowers to cover her eyes, using two hands to hold soap water and blowing bubbles. She also used props, like white figure-shape balloons to display the number 80, which is her age this year.

Shen said the idea for the portraits was to capture her grandma's personality: 'I came up with the idea of recording every moment of my grandma', she says.

PHOTO: Baidu

"What a lovely old person! I wish I would look so amiable when I grow old. I think an old person with such a kind smile must have lived a happy life in the past," one person commented on Weibo.

"I laughed and laughed looking at those pictures. Then I cried as I thought of my grandma," another said.

"It made me think of my grandma. She looked like this grandma. It was such a pity that she died when I was in sixth grade. Grandma, I am missing you!" another person wrote.

Shen said she has a deep love for her grandmother who raised her while her parents were away at work. However, in recent years, Shen herself has had to work hard and take care of her own family, leaving her little time to spend with her grandmother.

At the beginning of this year, Shen said her grandma had "suddenly turned old".

"Then I came up with the idea of recording every moment of my grandma — those moments that won't be repeated in her life," Shen said.

One of her first batches of photos was taken in a golden yellow cole flower field in April.

'At first, she was a bit embarrassed to be in front of my camera, but as she posed more, she became more relaxed', says Shen.

PHOTO: Baidu

"I let my grandma hold my son's hand and walk through the field. So in the pictures are these two people — one who has raised me and the other one whom I gave birth to. It's very meaningful!"

Shen said her grandma agreed to appear in the photos as she supports whatever she does.

"At first, she was a bit embarrassed to be in front of my camera. But as she posed more, she became more relaxed," she said.

Many of the settings and poses adopted by Shen's grandmother are typical of those taken by much younger people.

PHOTO: Baidu

Shen said some of her social media followers told her they liked her grandmother and encouraged Shen to continue her project.

"Some told me they also like to take pictures of beloved family members, but their relatives have died," she said. "So I realise my photos have special meaning for many people."

"I will continue to take photos of my grandma until she is 100 years old!" said Shen.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.