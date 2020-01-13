Lunar New Year ad starring same-sex couple hailed by China's LGBT community

A new advert from the Chinese e-commerce website Tmall that includes a same-sex couple has won widespread praise and been hailed as a small but significant win for China's LGBT community.

The 20-second clip released this week, promoting the site's annual pre-Lunar New Year shopping event that ends on Friday, features a gay man introducing his partner to his family.

The clip had racked up thousands of views and hundreds of supportive comments on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, suggesting that Chinese audiences are increasingly accepting of the LGBT community.

Chinese LGBT advocates have welcomed the advert as a positive step for the community, but warned that it may take a while before LGBT representation becomes truly accepted.

"This is only a single case and not widespread, so it's hard to say that it represents progress," said Yang Yi, media officer at the China Rainbow Media Awards, a non-profit dedicated to promoting LGBT visibility in the media.

"In recent years, it has become increasingly difficult to see LGBTQ+ representation in the Chinese media, regardless of whether that's film or the news media, so every instance is very important."

Mainstream representation of LGBT people in Chinese media is rare, and LGBT content and discussions are regularly censored online because the government deems them sensitive.

In the past, entire social media discussion forums, and scenes from films with explicit LGBT themes, have been pulled at the government's request, while LGBT advocacy NGOs have been forced out of existence.

Homosexuality in China was decriminalised in 1997, but LGBT people still struggle to assert their rights.

Many LGBT Chinese face discrimination and prejudice in their everyday lives, in the absence of anti-discrimination legislation for sexual minorities, while forced LGBT conversion therapy continues to be practised.

However, in the past year there have been some minor advances in legal rights for LGBT people.

A gay couple in Beijing were the first LGBT couple to become each other's legal guardians in August, and hundreds of thousands of LGBT supporters appealed to the government to authorise same-sex marriage during its recent public consultation on civil legislation.