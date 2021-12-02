Macau's gaming operators cut ties with junket king Alvin Chau after his arrest

Macau’s gaming operators have ceased cooperation with casino junket operator Alvin Chau Cheok-wa after he was arrested over his alleged links with illegal cross-border gambling and a money-laundering syndicate.

Chau, 47, resigned as chairman and executive director of gaming and hospitality company Suncity Group Holdings with effect from Wednesday (Dec 1), the firm said in a statement released late at night.

Hours earlier, the city’s Gaming Supervision and Coordination Bureau said it had been notified by gaming enterprises that they had stopped working with Suncity and had temporarily closed the company’s VIP gaming rooms.

Junket operators are go-betweens who bring high rollers to casinos, extend them credit and collect on their debts.

The bureau would not comment on the case, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

“The bureau will, as always, supervise Macau’s gaming industry in accordance with the law. Gaming concessions and the junket operators must abide by the law and operate legally,” it said.

Trading in the shares of Hong Kong-listed Suncity Group was suspended on Wednesday.

In its statement, the group said it had not been running any VIP gaming rooms in Macau, with such business carried out by Sun City Gaming Promotion Company Limited, wholly owned by Chau.

The group added that a letter received from Chau said his resignation would be in the best interests of the company in view of the pending legal proceedings. It would also “allow him to devote more time for his personal matters”.

A further announcement on the appointment of a new chairman would be made as and when appropriate, it added.

The company said it had also applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange for trading in its shares to resume on Thursday morning.

Chau was taken to a police station for questioning on Saturday and arrested with 10 others over alleged links to cross-border gambling.

Macau authorities have accused them of using the city as a base for an illegal betting platform offered in the Philippines featuring live video feeds of casino games that allowed mainland Chinese gamblers to place bets online.

They are suspected of four offences – offering illegal gambling, money laundering, leading a criminal syndicate and being a member of a criminal group.

The arrests came a day after police in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou issued an arrest warrant for the junket magnate.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.