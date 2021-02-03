Magnate's 26-year-old daughter buys Hong Kong newspaper in $63m deal

The 26-year-old vice-chairwoman of Shenzhen-based developer Kaisa Group’s property management unit has become the single largest shareholder of Sing Tao News Corporation, which owns the oldest Chinese newspaper in Hong Kong.

Kwok Hiu Ting acquired a 28 per cent stake, or 246.55 million shares, for HK$369.8 million (S$63 million) on Thursday last week, according a shareholders’ disclosure notice to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday. The deal was conducted in cash off the market, the notice said without saying where she bought the shares from.

However, a separate notice filed by Charles Ho Tsu Kwok, Sing Tao’s chairman, on Tuesday shows he sold the same amount of shares at the same price, also on Thursday. Ho and Kwok were not available for comment.

The deal is another instance of mainland Chinese tycoons or companies owning Hong Kong media firms. Alibaba Group Holding acquired this newspaper in 2015, and tycoon Li Ruigang, who is known as “China’s Rupert Murdoch”, became an indirect investor in Television Broadcasts, Hong Kong’s largest free-to-air broadcaster, the same year.

Charles Ho Tsu Kwok, Sing Tao News Corporation’s chairman.

Photo: South China Morning Post

Kwok paid HK$1.5 per share, which represents a premium of 65 per cent over the stock’s last trading price, which stood at HK$0.91 on Thursday before trading in the shares was suspended on Friday. Ho’s stake in the company has fallen to 3.37 per cent from 31.37 per cent after the transaction.

Apart from the eponymous Sing Tao Daily, the company also publishes two free papers, the Chinese-language Headline Daily and the English-language Standard. It said in November 2019 that it was in talks with potential buyers.

“The new largest shareholder maybe able to inject new capital into Sing Tao, which is good news for the company. However, since they have no experience of the media business, it is uncertain how she will run the company,” said Tom Chan Pak-lam, the chairman of industry body Institute of Securities Dealers of Hong Kong.

Ho, a tobacco tycoon, took over the company in 2001 from Sally Aw’s family, which founded the newspaper in 1938. He is a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Apart from the eponymous Sing Tao Daily, the company also publishes two free papers, the Chinese-language Headline Daily and the English-language Standard.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The shareholders’ notice to the exchange did not provide details about Kwok, but two sources said she was the daughter of Kwok Ying Shing, Kaisa Group’s chairman.

She was appointed vice-chairwoman of Kaisa Prosperity Holdings, the property management services arm of Kaisa Group, in November 2020, according to a stock exchange filing. She has degrees from Durham University and Columbia University.

Her brother, Kwok Hiu Kwan, has been in the news recently. The 29-year-old is the second-largest shareholder of Convoy Global Holdings with a 29.91 per cent stake.

He wanted to appoint himself and five others to Convoy’s board in September, but that was blocked by its current directors, who are supported by the family of Richard Tsai Ming Hsing of Taiwan’s Fubon Financial Holding. Fubon owns a 29.98 per cent stake in Convoy.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.