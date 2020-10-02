Mahjong and talking pigs - unusual coronavirus challenges facing Chinese authorities

Police confiscate mahjong tiles as they enforce the order that people refrain from playing.
PHOTO: Weibo
Linda Lew
South China Morning Post

Authorities from China have been dealing with some unusual challenges in enforcing coronavirus containment, including mahjong addicts who refuse to give up the game and rumours featuring a talking pig.

To contain the spread of the virus, Chinese authorities have locked down Hubei province, which has about 60 million residents. Throughout the country, the public has been discouraged from going outside or attending gatherings. Several cities have introduced rules such as compulsory wearing of masks at all times in public spaces.

However, not everyone has been following the rules.

Mahjong is a popular card-like game played with tiles and each game requires four people. Police in cities in least three provinces have had to break up mahjong parlours and confiscate tiles from residents in the past two weeks, according to media reports.

On Thursday, the health commission in the eastern province of Zhejiang said a county in Quzhou had recorded locally transmitted cases linked to playing mahjong. As a result, officials from Jiuhua county confiscated more than 600 mahjong tiles from residents, removing selected tiles from each set.

"In rural places, it's normal to play mahjong over Lunar New Year," county official Zheng Shihua said in a report by online platform Pear Video. "But we've been telling them to stop. Some listened and some didn't. There are always a couple of households that hide from us."

The tiles would be returned to residents after the outbreak was over, he said.

Elsewhere, a video posted online showed police in Maanshan in Anhui province, neighbouring Zhejiang, taking hammers to mahjong tables, sending tiles flying.

Police destroyed 16 mahjong tables after inspecting about 40 households in the operation on January 28, Maanshan Daily reported.

The authorities have also had to debunk rumours that have sprung up during the outbreak, some veering towards the absurd.

A rumour that emerged on Feb 5, about a talking pig, went viral in the southern province of Guizhou. The rumour was that a pig had spoken to its owner and told them cooking and eating nine eggs before sunrise would prevent them contracting the coronavirus, Guizhou Metropolis Daily reported.

Many people apparently believed the rumour and shared photos of themselves cooking eggs on social media, according to the report.

On the same day, police tracked down the woman blamed for starting the rumour. According to a statement by the police, she had sent the misinformation after reading that eating eggs could strengthen the immune system, and was detained for 10 days as a punishment.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

