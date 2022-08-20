Mainland Chinese student surrenders to Hong Kong police, foiling fraudsters’ plan to scam $1.06m

A university student who was travelling home from Germany to China has surrendered to Hong Kong police in relation to a phone scam, foiling fraudsters’ plan to con an elderly local woman out of HK$6 million (S$1.06 million), the Post has learned.

The 27-year-old mainland Chinese woman arrived in Hong Kong about a week ago en route to her hometown in the north of the country for the school holidays. She received a phone call on Wednesday from a scammer impersonating a local health official accusing her of breaking quarantine-related rules.

The call was then transferred to another swindler who posed as a mainland law enforcer and accused her of being involved in a money-laundering case, according to the force.

“To prove her innocence, she was asked to impersonate a mainland public security agent and help to investigate another money-laundering case,” a source on Friday said.

That same afternoon, she was ordered to go to a Tseung Kwan O flat and get the personal information of a 79-year-old female tenant and her bank details, then pass on the data through a video call.

The mainland student was also instructed to help the elderly set up three e-banking accounts holding more than HK$6 million in total before she left.

According to police, the victim, who lives alone, was expecting the student to arrive. The elderly woman had received a call on the same day from a fraudster impersonating a mainland police officer who accused her of being involved in a money-laundering case and told her that a mainland “spy” would come to investigate.

The student received a phone call from the “law enforcer” the next day,, telling her the e-banking accounts she set up did not work and she had to do it again.

The student, who was scheduled to return to the mainland on Friday, got suspicious and went to the Tsim Sha Tsui police station to report the case on Thursday.

Police officers immediately went to the Tseung Kwan O flat, where they located the elderly woman and a 35-year-old woman.

The source said the investigation showed the 35-year-old woman, a local resident, was recruited by fraudsters and had allegedly taken the victim to a nearby bank to transfer HK$200,000 to another account via an automated teller machine before officers arrived.

“She was also accused of using the victim’s personal details to set up three online banking accounts,” he said, adding that officers had blocked the money transfer from the accounts.

Police arrested the mainlander and the 35-year-old woman on suspicion of obtaining property by deception – an offence punishable by up to 10 years in jail. As of Friday afternoon, the pair were still being held for questioning.

The source said the mainland student was likely to be released on bail, pending further investigation.

In the first six months of this year, police handled 786 reports of telephone deception involving the financial losses of HK$400 million. In the whole of last year, there were 1,140 cases in which phone scammers bilked HK$811 million.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.