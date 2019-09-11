Mainland Chinese students flee Hong Kong fearing they will be attacked next

Scores of mainland China students have fled Hong Kong over fears they will be attacked in retribution for the death of undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok on Friday.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology student died four days after falling from a car park in Tseung Kwan O as a police dispersal operation, which included the firing of tear gas, took place nearby.

News of Chow's death led to more violence at HKUST, with protesters trashing the residence of university president Wei Shyy, and vandalising a Starbucks, a Maxim's canteen, and the campus branch of the Bank of China.

Already on edge over the anti-mainland Chinese sentiment among protesters - and after a mainland student was attacked on campus on Wednesday - dozens of others at HKUST are leaving or have plans to do so, afraid they could be next.

"I don't want to become the next mainland student who runs afoul of the local students and gets beaten or is forced to apologise," said Adam, a mainland student who declined to give his real name for fear of being identified. He left for Shenzhen on Friday night.

Students in black attend a vigil for Chow Tsz-lok who died from severe head injuries after a car park fall. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

That fear was heightened after a student named Zheng was beaten up at a forum on Wednesday. He was accused of shoving a local student to the ground.

But, video footage of the incident appears to show a masked man in black obstruct Zheng before suddenly falling to the ground after brushing up against him. The mainland student suffered head injuries in the attack, and left for Shenzhen on Thursday night in fear for his safety.

A doctoral student, who gave his family name as Feng, said he was disappointed that Shyy had remained silent over Wednesday's incident, but cried when announcing Chow's death and earlier vowed to condemn police if they had violated tear gas firing guidelines in the incident.