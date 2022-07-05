Man, 28, remanded in custody for alleged murder of yoga instructor at 5-star hotel in Hong Kong

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody for allegedly murdering his former girlfriend, who was found dead with more than 30 stab and cut wounds at a five-star hotel in Hong Kong.

Police escorted Alex Lo Chun-ming, 28, to Kowloon City Court on Monday morning after deciding to charge him over the murder of 23-year-old yoga instructor Chow Wai-yin inside a room of The Ritz-Carlton in West Kowloon last week.

After the court clerk read out the allegations to him, a composed Lo, with a bandaged, right index finger, replied: “Understood.”

The victim, also known as Aqua Chow, was found shortly after 10pm on June 30, submerged in a pool of bloody water in a bathtub with her clothes and shoes on.

Officers arrested Lo shortly before midnight, after the suspect went to Wong Tai Sin Police Station with his lawyer and handed the hotel room key to officers.

Investigators were unable to ascertain the exact time of the alleged killing at this stage, with a charge sheet submitted to the court stating the crime was committed between June 29 and the next day.

The prosecution asked for a 15-week adjournment for police to further investigate the matter.

Magistrate Andrew Mok Tze-chung set the next hearing for October 17 and left the defendant in the prison service’s custody.

A murder suspect can only apply for bail before a High Court judge. The only sentence for murder is life imprisonment.

