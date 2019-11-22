Man arrested for killing schoolgirl in China

A 41-year-old man suspected of killing a middle school student was arrested on Thursday evening.

Public security bureau in the capital's Dongcheng district said through its official Sina Weibo account that the suspect, surnamed Zhang, allegedly killed a female middle school student at 6:30 am nearby an overpass on Tiantan East Road, and he was soon caught by the police. The student's age was not disclosed.

The suspect confessed to the crime and further investigation is underway.

The middle school girl is a student of Beijing Guangqumen Middle School in Dongcheng district and aged 12 or 13, the Beijing News reported. The suspect was arrested near Qianmen Gate in the capital's Xicheng district after the incident.

A witness said the suspect repeatedly stabbed the student and fled the scene, according to Beijing News.