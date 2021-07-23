Man in China accused of starving pet dog, then nearly killing it when it ate one of his chickens

A dog owner in China was accused of starving the animal for three days and then beating it nearly to death with an iron bar after it ate one of his chickens.

The man, a Dalian resident in northeast China, is accused of locking the animal in a cage and not feeding the dog. The dog, presumably out of severe hunger, escaped and stole the chicken, according to The Paper, a Shanghai-based news portal.

The man is alleged to have then tied the dog’s feet together and severely beat it, causing two injuries, one to its back and another to its head, that may be fatal.

The dog was discovered by a neighbour, who purchased the pet from the original owner and called an animal hospital immediately.

PHOTO: Baidu

Besides the possibly fatal injuries, the dog had internal bleeding in its head, several ribs were broken as well as its front feet, and several teeth were knocked out, according to the veterinary surgeons.

The dog is still in critical condition, and veterinary surgeons are not confident it will survive.

The dog was saved because a neighbour stumbled upon the animal in its wretched state and paid 500 yuan (S$105) to buy the dog from the original owner on July 14.

The resident, whose name was not released, soon contacted a local animal protection organisation to aid the dog.

Hua Hua, a volunteer from the organisation, drove to the spot and helped send the dog to I Love Baby, a pet hospital.

The volunteer named the dog Bai Li, meaning 100 li, to commemorate the 50km journey. Li is a traditional Chinese measurement that is about half a kilometre.

“In the first three days after being sent to the hospital, it stayed in a deep coma. It only recently gained consciousness thanks to the treatment,” Hua was quoted as saying.

“The dog has sustained wounds all over its body. It is in critical condition,” a staffer from the pet hospital said, adding that the dog was hit by its owner with an iron bar.

The resident who bought Bai Li promised to raise it once it is discharged from the hospital.

It’s not clear whether the case has been reported to the police or if the previous owner had previously been punished for violence against animals.

There is no law on the mainland governing pet or animal abuse and China’s Wild Animal Protection Law only protects wildlife.

Sun Yuhua, an associate professor from East China University of Political Science and Law, told the Legal Daily last year: “We can only condemn the morality of abusive acts. But in the law, there is no explicit clause banning the behaviour.”

Incidents of abuse towards pets are often exposed on the internet, and while the public widely denounces the behaviour, the perpetrators usually receive little punishment.

In May of last year, a college student in Shandong inserted a slew of toothpicks into the flesh of a cat’s feet and posted a picture on social media, asking for 70 yuan if internet users hoped to rescue the animal.

When volunteers arrived at his home, the student said he once had killed 8 cats in a day. He was dismissed from his school, but no criminal charges were filed.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.