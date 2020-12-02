Man in China arrested after spitting on lift buttons

A man in China's Guangxi province was arrested after he was caught on CCTV cameras wiping buttons in a lift with tissue paper after spitting on it, reported Sin Chew Daily. The footage showed the man spitting on a tissue paper before wiping it on the buttons and this was followed by several bouts of violent coughing.

It appeared as if he was trying to deliberately spread germs all over the lift.

The footage went viral and caused panic among residents living in the same apartment block.

The police managed to track him down and verified that his temperature was normal and he was not coughing.

He was unlikely to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

He, however, had been remanded for 10 days for causing panic among the public.