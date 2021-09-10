Man in China carrying bloodstained luggage containing woman's body arrested

A man has been arrested in eastern China after a cab driver reported him to the police when he tried to board the cab with bloodstained luggage which was later found to contain the body of a woman.

Police in Taihe county in Jiangxi southeast China announced on Wednesday (Sept 8) that the suspect, Xie Lei, had been apprehended in a residential community in nearby Jian county, not far from where he is alleged to have killed the woman and hidden her body in the luggage.

It is the latest development in a gruesome case that has shocked China over the past few days.

According to the police statement, after Xie hailed a taxi early Tuesday morning in a downtown area of Taihe county, the driver became suspicious while helping him lift his bag into the cab’s boot and noticed it was heavy, smelled foul, and had bloodstains on the surface.

Seeing the driver call the police, Xie fled the scene and left the bag behind.

A wanted poster issued by police.

PHOTO: Jiangxi City Public Security Bureau

On the same day, police offered a 30,000 yuan (S$6,240) reward for any information that could help them catch the suspect.

The victim was identified as a 19-year-old woman, a colleague of Xie at a local KTV bar. Xie, a 33-year-old Shaanxi native, had worked in the bar as a manager before he quit in August, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Xie was said to have ridden a bicycle to the residential block in Jian county and was caught while resting at an apartment there on Wednesday, local residents said.

Before his arrest he abandoned his clothes and stole a red T-shirt and four apples, offerings left out by local residents for the God of Fortune.

It is not clear how Xie allegedly killed the woman or what his motive was. Police said the case remains under investigation.

The victim’s father, whose name was not released, said she was the eldest child of the family. The woman had been a migrant worker for many years, Oriental Today News reported.

She had been in contact with the family in the days before she was killed, her father said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.