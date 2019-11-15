Man in China donates bone marrow to save 8-year-old girl

Chen Rendian was back at school after donating bone marrow to an 8-year-old girl who was struggling with leukaemia. The donation saved her life.

The young boy at Changsha University of Science and Technology agreed to the donation without any hesitation, after being told by the Red Cross Society of Hunan that his bone marrow was a perfect match to the young girl.

Last week, Chen completed the five-hour operation to collect his hemopoietic stem cells at the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University.

Chen registered with the China Marrow Donor Program in 2017 after learning about the programme when he volunteered to donate blood at the campus.

"I registered for the programme after learning about how hemopoietic stem celldonation works. It's safe and healthy to donate hemopoietic stem cells, but there is a big shortage of stem cells. I wish more people would join in this programme to help as many people as possible," said Chen.