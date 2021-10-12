Man in China lands in jail for car stickers endorsing kamikaze fighters

A man in China was ordered to be jailed for 12 days and fined 600 yuan (S$126) for placing stickers on his vehicle that appeared to valorise Japanese kamikaze fighters, the WWII squadron that became infamous for purposely crashing their planes into Allied ships.

The man had placed two stickers on the rearview window of his vehicle.

The top sticker read “faster than wind” written in kanji overlayed across the Japanese flag. The bottom sticker featured the two Chinese characters that together mean “kamikaze”.

The man, identified by his surname Long, was detained on Saturday (Oct 9) after residents in Kaili, in Guizhou province in south China, reported him to the police, according to Jiupai News on the mainland.

The middle sticker reads “faster than wind” while the bottom is the Chinese word for “kamikaze”. PHOTO: Weibo

The police said the man created a bad social influence and “disturbed public order” with the stickers.

Long was detained for the offence of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, often described as a catch-all offence in Chinese law.

“This has hurt the ethnic feelings of others and I now realise my mistake,” the man said in a video clip.

A few weeks ago, another car owner in Jiangsu province in eastern China was detained for 15 days after triggering public outrage for decorating his car with words supporting Unit 731, a notoriously cruel military unit.

Unit 731 is one of the most infamous units from the war because of its willingness to implement extreme cruelty, including human experimentation in China and biological warfare on civilians.

Anti-Japanese sentiment has surged since this summer.

The man who had the stickers on his car was detained for 12 days. PHOTO: Weibo

A female student from a college in Sichuan province generated online buzz after wearing a Kimono on campus on Sept 18, the 90th anniversary of the Japanese invasion of Manchuria.

Many found it offensive and demanded her expulsion.

In August, another woman in Xiamen, Fujian province, was refused a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 because she was wearing a kimono, mainland media reported.

