Man in China leaks ex's address for strangers to visit hoping she would ask him for help

Police in China held a man in administrative detention for allegedly launching a 10-day online abuse campaign against his ex-girlfriend that led to a situation in which two men showed up at her door at 3am.

The woman, who went by the pseudonym Li, said she called the police on May 26 when someone was ringing her doorbell in the early morning, assuming it was a prank from her ex-boyfriend , surnamed Chen.

The police officers found two men outside her door and took them to the station for questioning. They said they had received Li’s address from the woman on an app, which Li denied, according to a report in Thepaper.cn.

At this point, Li suspected that Chen was behind the men’s appearance and she asked the police to investigate him.

Police say Chen would be detained for 15 days for harassing his ex-girlfriend.

PHOTO: Weibo

When the police interrogated Chen the following day, he said: “I impersonated Li on the app and leaked her private information to the men who talked with me. Over 10 days, I sent invitations to 37 men to go out drinking and dating. My goal was that she would come to me for help when she felt she was in danger.”

The police sentenced Chen to “administrative detention for blatantly fabricating facts to defame others”.

Li said she had also been bombarded with strange calls for days because Chen posed as her online and provided her phone number to men.

Chen’s misconduct sparked an outpouring of criticism online. One person asked: “What if someone had harmed the woman? What a terrible ex-boyfriend he is!”

Another, who claimed she was a mum, said: “This story made me feel worried. My daughter is only four years old, but I am already scared of her future boyfriends. How will she handle a man like that?”

A law enacted in 2021 said people who defamed, threatened, or sought revenge on others could be detained for a maximum of 15 days. A separate law stated that people who deliberately injure others could receive up to three years in jail.

In February this year, a local court in southwest China sentenced a man to 15 days in jail and imposed a penalty of 1,000 yuan (S$206) because he had assaulted his former live-in girlfriend even though she had a restraining order against him.

In 2021, local police in southern China investigated a case against a man who stalked his ex-girlfriend and threatened her family by sending them funeral wreaths.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.