Man in China named 'most beautiful ferryman' for saving dozens from drowning

PHOTO: Screengrab from China Daily/Asia News Network
Feng Zhiwei
China Daily/Asia News Network

A man who has saved dozens of people over the years from drowning has been hailed as the "most beautiful ferryman" in Hunan province.

Tang Shiguo, 61, is a ferryman on the Xiangjiang River at Guiyang town in Hengyang. Over the past 35 years, he has rescued 24 people from drowning.

"My goal is to see every visitor to the river remain safe and sound," Tang said. "I carry boat passengers safely and guarantee the safety of swimmers."

Drowning accidents do happen on the river from time to time due to the increase in number of swimmers and tourists.

To hold on to his commitment, Tang has lived in a cottage right by the river for years, although his sons ask him to move with them to city.

More about
china ferry Drownings

TRENDING

Samantha Lee&#039;s death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
Samantha Lee's death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
Annular solar eclipse in Singapore: Thousands gather to catch rare &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
Thousands in Singapore gather to catch rare 'ring of fire' in the sky
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting &#039;Merry Christmas&#039;
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas'
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia&#039;s Ministry of Health
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia's Ministry of Health
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
My 2019 in AsiaOne: You&#039;re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
You’re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas &#039;gift&#039; on flight to Australia ⁠- a seat next to Nicole Kidman
Russell Crowe received unexpected Christmas 'gift' on flight to Australia
Vietnam&#039;s internet brides bear brunt of Korea&#039;s immigration bias
Vietnam's internet brides bear brunt of Korea's immigration bias
Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
Police investigating man for taking part in Marina Bay public assembly without permit
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket

SERVICES