Man in China ordered to repay donation after misusing funds meant for sick son

A man who misused money raised online to pay medical fees for his ill son was ordered by a Beijing court on Wednesday to return it.

The Chaoyang District People's Court ruled in favour of crowdfunding service Shuidichou after it sued a user in August last year, alleging the defendant, Mo Chunyi, had misused the funds.

Mo reached out to Shuidichou in April last year, five months after his then 7-month-old son was diagnosed with Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder, according to the court verdict.

On the donation page, Mo, from Zhejiang province, set the target money to be raised at 400,000 yuan (S$77,878). Mo, 28, described himself as bankrupt and with debt of more than 200,000 yuan.

He wrote that the upcoming therapy for his son would cost him at least another 400,000 yuan, which is unaffordable for his working class family, the verdict said.

In about 30 hours, donations reached 153,136 yuan.

During the period, the platform received complaints claiming that Mo had a street-front property that he could rent out, which could generate considerable income.