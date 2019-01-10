Man in China refuses to pay rental bride after fake wedding

A 39-year-old man in China's Guizhou province threw a fake wedding to raise funds to start a business.

When the wedding reception ended, he refused to pay the rented bride the fee that was agreed upon. He even blocked her on all social media sites, Kwong Wah Daily reported.

Angry and frustrated, Xiao Li, who works as a professional rental girlfriend, highlighted the matter to the press.

"We had agreed on a seven-day rental period from Aug 22 to 28. My fee for each day was 521 yuan (S$100.90).

"The wedding reception was held on Aug 25 and all my transportation, food and accommodation costs had to be paid by him, " she said.

Xiao Li received angpows of nearly 60,000 yuan at the wedding but as agreed upon, all the money went to the man.

The pair spent several days travelling across Guizhou after the reception and apparently slept together on two occasions.

But eventually, Xiao Li was unable to contact him after the "lease" ended.

Lawyers were of the view that she was at a disadvantage as there was no written contract.