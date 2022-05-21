Man in China spends $70k on dog mansion with a disco, pool and roller coaster

A Chinese man has spent 340,000 yuan (S$70,000) building an elaborate luxury mini dog manor with amusement park rides and a television projector for his more than 10 pet dogs.

The man, surnamed Zhou, has spent three years building the luxury dog home in Xuyi county, Jiangsu province, eastern China, news site QQ.com reported.

Called China’s doghouse ceiling — which in China means taking things to the highest level, the facility not only has a traditional kennel, but also has air conditioners, a TV set, a water dispenser, a drier, an elevator and a toilet room. To entertain his dogs, Zhou also added a film projector, slides, swings, swimming pools, a disco room, a mini Ferris wheel, toy cars and even a small retail booth inside the estate.

Zhou is a 33-year-old businessman in the crayfish industry and has denied internet speculation that he is the son of a tycoon and inherited his wealth.

He said the reason he spent so much on the elaborate kennel is that he loves dogs and giving them a luxury doghouse had been his dream since childhood, the report said.

“I don’t buy expensive bags or clothes. I just spent my money on my dogs,” Zhou said.

Zhou originally built a modest kennel for hits dogs but was stung by online criticism and began making more and more additions.

Zhou, who has 8.5 million followers on the short video platform Douyin, said the original design was on a far more modest scale, but after pressure from his followers, he made over 200 changes to the project.

In 2019, Zhou built a modest brick kennel for his dogs and released a picture on Douyin, hoping to receive a thumbs-up from the internet.

However, one web user wrote: “There is an absence of couplets on both door frames of the doghouse. I will give you negative feedback.”

Some commenters online jokingly asked if they could live at Zhou’s house as one of his pets. Photo: Douyin

Stung by the criticism, Zhou immediately added couplets to the door frames. This kicked off a flood of critical online comments suggesting there should be more equipment, home appliances and amusement park infrastructure.

Zhou responded by installing slides and swings, and a film projector after internet users said the dogs looked bored. He also organised a pool party where he dressed his dogs in bikinis and added foam to the swimming pool.

By the end of 2021 Zhou had spent 228,000 yuan (US$34,150) on his puppy paradise, but did not stop there. At the start of this year, he spent another 100,000 yuan (US$15,000) on a 5,000 square-metre block of land beside a lake to create an amusement park, with a pool, mini roller coaster and miniature train for his dogs.

The dogs even get their own swimming pool. Photo: Douyin

“I find my life not as comfortable as that of his dogs,” commented one internet user.

“Brother Zhou, are you short of any dogs? I want to be one and live in your home,” another person wrote.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.