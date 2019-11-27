Man in China suspected of killing son arrested

An 11-year-old child who went missing was found dead, suspected to have been killed by his own father, Global Times reported.

According to the notification published by the Baarin Left Banner Public Security Bureau in Chifeng, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Sunday, the police received a call at 5:23 pm on Saturday, which claimed the 11-year-old boy surnamed Guan went missing after he left home to shop at a supermarket.

The police later found during an investigation that the boy was dead.

Guan Hongda, the child's father, was suspected of killing his son and has been arrested, the notification read.

Reporters learned from Biliutai town government on Monday that the boy was from a village in the town.

According to an official with the villagers' committee, the boy, the only child in his family, was a well-behaved child and his father was perceived as honest, quiet, good-tempered and not aggressive or competitive.

According to the boy's mother, her husband and her son had a harmonious relationship in their daily lives, and the father hardly ever used physical punishment on his son.

A source said that the mother didn't know her husband was suspected of killing their son until she was told by police.

The case remains under investigation.