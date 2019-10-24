Man detained after boy is beaten up in Chinese queue-jumping row

The boy suffered a broken bone in his back after trying to prevent the woman pushing in.
PHOTO: Weibo
Mandy Zuo
South China Morning Post

A teenage boy in southwestern China was beaten up and suffered a back injury after trying to stop a woman from queue-jumping at a restaurant last weekend, Chinese media reported.

Authorities in Chengdu, Sichuan province, said they detained a 33-year-old man surnamed Cao on Wednesday in connection with an alleged assault.

The boy, a senior high school student whose name was not disclosed, was hit multiple times on Saturday after refusing to let the woman jump a queue to order in a fast-food restaurant, Thecover.cn reported on Thursday.

He was sent to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fracture in the lower back, it said.

Cao, who reportedly fled the scene after the attack, was taken into police custody on Wednesday night and an investigation was under way, Chengdu police said via Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblogging platform, on Thursday.

The boy had asked the woman to join the back of the queue after she pushed in, before again insisting that she wait her turn after she said her mobile phone was running out of battery and she needed to use it to pay, the report stated.

"What's that got to do with me?" the boy asked, before her companion Cao started punching him, according to the boy's mother, surnamed Yang, citing surveillance footage.

He did not fight back and the assailant left, Yang said.

She said that, in addition to his back injury, the boy was left traumatised.

"He is very frightened now about being beaten up for doing nothing wrong," she said.

"He can't sleep or concentrate on studying. He's afraid of going to public places."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
china assault crime

TRENDING

Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Ku Hye-sun asked Ahn Jae-hyun to delay divorce disclosure because of mum&#039;s tumour
Ku Hye-sun asked Ahn Jae-hyun to delay divorce disclosure because of mum's tumour
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs

SERVICES