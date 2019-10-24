Man detained after boy is beaten up in Chinese queue-jumping row

A teenage boy in southwestern China was beaten up and suffered a back injury after trying to stop a woman from queue-jumping at a restaurant last weekend, Chinese media reported.
Authorities in Chengdu, Sichuan province, said they detained a 33-year-old man surnamed Cao on Wednesday in connection with an alleged assault.
The boy, a senior high school student whose name was not disclosed, was hit multiple times on Saturday after refusing to let the woman jump a queue to order in a fast-food restaurant, Thecover.cn reported on Thursday.
He was sent to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fracture in the lower back, it said.
Cao, who reportedly fled the scene after the attack, was taken into police custody on Wednesday night and an investigation was under way, Chengdu police said via Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblogging platform, on Thursday. The boy had asked the woman to join the back of the queue after she pushed in, before again insisting that she wait her turn after she said her mobile phone was running out of battery and she needed to use it to pay, the report stated. "What's that got to do with me?" the boy asked, before her companion Cao started punching him, according to the boy's mother, surnamed Yang, citing surveillance footage. He did not fight back and the assailant left, Yang said. She said that, in addition to his back injury, the boy was left traumatised. "He is very frightened now about being beaten up for doing nothing wrong," she said. "He can't sleep or concentrate on studying. He's afraid of going to public places." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
