Man detained after boy is beaten up in Chinese queue-jumping row

A teenage boy in southwestern China was beaten up and suffered a back injury after trying to stop a woman from queue-jumping at a restaurant last weekend, Chinese media reported.

Authorities in Chengdu, Sichuan province, said they detained a 33-year-old man surnamed Cao on Wednesday in connection with an alleged assault.

The boy, a senior high school student whose name was not disclosed, was hit multiple times on Saturday after refusing to let the woman jump a queue to order in a fast-food restaurant, Thecover.cn reported on Thursday.

He was sent to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fracture in the lower back, it said.