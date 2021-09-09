Man jailed for life in Hong Kong for smothering wife after dispute over two other wives

A man has been jailed for life in Hong Kong for smothering his wife following a dispute over his two other wives.

A High Court jury of four men and three women reached a unanimous verdict on Wednesday, finding Gambian refugee Touray Ousainou, 39, guilty of murdering 40-year-old Adele Melano Cuyacot, from the Philippines, on or about April 10, 2019.

Mr Justice Alex Lee Wan-tang said: "In view of the jury's verdict, the defendant faces mandatory life sentence and he is so sentenced."

Prosecutor Mark Wei Ho-tung said Ousainou was born in Gambia and had entered Hong Kong as a refugee in 2012, while his wife - not the deceased - and two sons lived in the United States.

He had three previous convictions - one for possession of dangerous drugs in 2015, plus wounding and indecent assault in 2017.

At the time of the murder, Ousainou was an unemployed recognisance form holder living with Cuyacot in a subdivided flat in a tenement building in To Kwa Wan. The form is a temporary identification document issued by the Immigration Department, which permits the holder to remain in the city, but not take up employment.

A neighbour had previously testified to hearing the pair fight from around 4am on April 9, with Cuyacot screaming for Ousainou to stop.

At about 9.30pm the next day, Ousainou went to Wong Tai Sin Police Station and reported that he had fought with his wife and that she subsequently died.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived at the flat at 10.04pm to find Cuyacot lying on her back in the air-conditioned bedroom, her naked body wrapped in a white bedsheet, with a Quran and a string of beads placed on her abdomen and music playing in the background.

She had no vital signs and was certified dead at 10.11pm.

Forensic pathologist Dr Cheung Hiu Ni estimated her time of death to be between 2.03am and 2.03pm on April 10.

A postmortem examination found extensive reddish bruises all over Cuyacot's face - except around her nose and mouth - multiple bloody spots on her eyeball and inside her mouth, and patchy abrasions on her nose, cheek and the underside of her chin. She also had multiple lacerations on her scalp, fractured ribs and defensive injuries on her hands and forearms.

Cheung concluded the cause of death was smothering.

But Ousainou denied killing Cuyacot.

On the stand, Ousainou testified to meeting Cuyacot in 2015. They got married at a mosque four years later, despite her knowing that he already had two wives.

At the time, he said they were arguing about his two other wives, but that she had gone to bed with him after the fight.

It was only after he woke up later that he realised she had died, Ousainou said.

