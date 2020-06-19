Man scales five stories in China to save toddler stuck in apartment in viral video

A video went viral online that showed a man saving a 2-year-old girl who was stuck in the burglar bars of her apartment in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

On Sunday, the toddler, who was home alone, climbed to the balcony of her home on the fifth floor and became trapped in the burglar bars.

Xu Hongwei, a former member of the armed police, climbed up the building's balconies to reach the girl and held her up with hands to keep her from falling for nearly half an hour. He comforted her by saying, "I am with you. Come on, climb down the balcony."

The girl was finally saved with the help of other neighbours.

"I was once in the armed police, so I just did what I should do. It's an instinctive reaction," Xu said.