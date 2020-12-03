Man sentenced to death for raping 4-year-old girl

A man surnamed Liu from Harbin, Heilongjiang province, was sentenced to death for rape by the Harbin Intermediate People's Court on Wednesday, according a statement released on the court's social media account.

"Liu was also sentenced to prison for intentional homicide and rape," the court said. "His criminal intent was despicable, and his behavior severely damaged society."

On Aug 30, Liu was arrested and detained on suspicion of child sexual assault after he sent a 4-year-old girl home after she was reported missing by family members.

According to the girl's mother, the child had been taken by Liu, who lives in the same village, on Aug 29.

About 12 hours after the girl disappeared, she was sent home by Liu, the family said. Liu told police that he met the girl on a nearby bridge.

Family members said she had been injured and there was blood on her pants. A medical examination showed that the girl had been sexually assaulted, and her body had multiple bruises, including three serious injuries.

Liu raped the girl after taking her to a construction site on the evening of Aug 29, the court said.

As of Tuesday, the girl remained under observation in the intensive care unit of a local hospital and was not out of danger, her father told Beijing News.