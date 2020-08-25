Man sets off on epic 1,900km journey from Guangzhou to Shanghai by bus

Tian Xiaolang started his journey - over 1,900 kilometres by bus - from Jiangmen in South China's Guangdong province to Shanghai, after he read an online bus map between Guangzhou and Shanghai.

"I read the map very carefully, and then made the decision to go to Shanghai by bus," Tian said.

As of Monday, Tian, born in the 1990s, had arrived in Xiamen, East China's Fujian province, after more than 700 bus stops since he started the journey on Aug 7, according to a video he posted on the video-sharing platform Bilibili.

In Xiamen, he had a taste of local foods and visited several landmark scenic spots.

"Many people would like to take airlines or high-speed railways for traveling. I just changed another way - I really enjoyed every moment during the bus journey," Tian said.

Tian spent less than 150 yuan (S$30) each day during the journey.

"I do not stay too long in cities during the journey, which is about 2,000 kilometres," Tian said.