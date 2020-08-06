Man stabs 10 at China supermarket; 3 dead

A man suspected of stabbing people at a supermarket in Fujian province was detained on Thursday and admitted to the crime, the local police said in a notice on Friday.

The public security bureau of Xianyou county, Fujian province, issued the notice, which said a man was suspected of stabbing 10 people at a supermarket in Xianyou around 9.40 pm on Thursday.

Of the 10 people, two died immediately and a third died despite treatment. The other seven are out of danger after treatment in the hospital, the bureau said, adding that the man was caught on a road about 2 kilometres from the supermarket around 11pm.

A preliminary investigation found that the man, surnamed Zhang, 35, is from Guizhou province.