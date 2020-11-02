Man stabs 2 people at Guangzhou hospital, jumps off building

A man stabbed two people before jumping off a building in Tianhe district of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province, on Saturday morning, according to the local public security bureau on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 10:30 am at the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, local media Nanfang Plus reported.

The 35-year-old suspect surnamed Zhao was once a patient of the hospital, according to the police. The two injured people are being treated and the case is under investigation.