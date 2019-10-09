Man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites

A man with a taste for raw fish in Fujian province, China, ended up with a liver filled with parasites, Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported.

The man, whose surname is Lin, was sent to hospital after suffering from high fever, vomiting and a persistent bad cough. According to ET Today, he had a 39-degree fever for nearly 10 days which did not respond to his efforts to self-medicate.

At the hospital, an X-ray later revealed that Lin's liver was crawling with parasites and he was diagnosed with Clonorchiasis.

According to Lin's doctor, the disease is caused by parasites such as the Chinese liver fluke, which is commonly found in undercooked freshwater fish.

The larvae of the parasites hatch in the human intestine after being eaten, after which they settle in the bile duct. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's website states that these parasites feed on bile and can live for up to 20 to 30 years in a human body.