Man who ate raw fish for 3 years ends up with liver filled with parasites

PHOTO: Screengrab/Fujian TV Station
AsiaOne and The Star/Asia News Network

A man with a taste for raw fish in Fujian province, China, ended up with a liver filled with parasites, Kwong Wah Yit Poh reported.

The man, whose surname is Lin, was sent to hospital after suffering from high fever, vomiting and a persistent bad cough. According to ET Today, he had a 39-degree fever for nearly 10 days which did not respond to his efforts to self-medicate.

At the hospital, an X-ray later revealed that Lin's liver was crawling with parasites and he was diagnosed with Clonorchiasis.

According to Lin's doctor, the disease is caused by parasites such as the Chinese liver fluke, which is commonly found in undercooked freshwater fish.

The larvae of the parasites hatch in the human intestine after being eaten, after which they settle in the bile duct. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's website states that these parasites feed on bile and can live for up to 20 to 30 years in a human body. 

Lin admitted that he has been enjoying raw fish regularly for the past three years and believed that "as long as you slather enough mustard on it, the parasites will die."

Lin's doctor shared that the only way to avoid such infections is to avoid eating raw food altogether.

Otherwise, it is crucial to pay strict attention to the food's origins. As Clonorchiasis has no obvious symptoms in the early stages, by the time one detects symptoms like high fever, fatigue and upper abdominal discomfort, it is usually at a later stage of infection. 

ALSO READ: South Korean man, 71, has forearm amputated after eating raw seafood

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Food safety

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES