Man who stabbed Hong Kong police officer left multiple suicide notes, said he was doing it for the city

A lone assailant who stabbed a Hong Kong police officer then turned the knife on himself on Thursday night left behind several suicide notes mentioning plots to kill police for the sake of the city, the Post has learned.

Sources said the force had stepped up cyber patrols to guard against copycats, noting some netizens had already encouraged others on social media to launch similar attacks.

Police on Friday also arrested a man suspected of involvement in the throwing of flammable objects near Government House in the early morning the day before.

The knife man struck in Causeway Bay at about 10pm on Thursday as Hong Kong marked the 24th anniversary of its return to Chinese sovereignty with muted celebrations amid a heavy police presence intended to thwart potential protests.

Newly installed Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping Keung in the early hours called the incident a "terrorist attack", saying preliminary investigations showed the assailant was a "lone wolf" and that police were probing the man's background.

The 50-year-old suspect, who worked as a purchasing agent, died soon after being rushed to hospital, while a Hospital Authority spokesman said the officer's condition had improved on Friday morning from critical to serious.

Police gather evidence at the crime scene outside Sogo in Causeway Bay.

A police source with knowledge of the matter said officers raided the man's home in Kowloon's San Po Kong neighbourhood soon after the attack, finding about five suicide notes addressed to different people and a large amount of what was described as propaganda material.

"The letters mentioned he planned to kill police on July 1 for Hong Kong. He told his parents to take care of his affairs after he died," the source said, declining to discuss the alleged propaganda.

The suicide notes also mentioned his hatred of police, his negative feelings about the Beijing-imposed national security law and other social issues, according to the insider, who added some parts of the letters were incomprehensible.

The suspect, who was described as reclusive and an introvert, was single and lived with his parents, who were said to not even know where he worked. No documented history of mental illness has been established.

Officers have taken his computer for examination and are attempting to determine if he had connections to any political groups.

The source stressed that Hong Kong's terrorist threat level remained "moderate", but officers had stepped up patrols in particular locations, especially around Government House.

"Labelling the case a terrorist attack should send a strong and clear message to the public that such an attack is serious and could happen anytime. People should be mindful," the source said.

The 28-year-old Police Tactical Unit officer who was stabbed on Thursday suffered a 10cm-deep wound - nearly the entire length of the blade - with the weapon piercing his lung.

The knife used in the attack had a blade just over 10cm long.

The eight-year force veteran was admitted to the intensive care unit at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam and required urgent surgery, sources said. Air and blood were found in his chest cavity, while a scan showed his heart had shifted.

The attack was caught on camera and a video clip of the crime was widely circulated online. The suspect was seen lying in a pool of blood after he was subdued by officers at the scene.

He was later certified dead at Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai.

The source added that officers searched those around the crime scene soon after it was cordoned off, arresting an 18-year-old woman found to be in possession of a knife. Police are still investigating if she had any connection to the attack.

