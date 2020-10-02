Man in Xinjiang donates horses to help Hubei

A man in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region sold 11 horses to donate 88,000 yuan (S$17,500) to help Hubei province contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The man, Ba Baintolle, is a herdsman living at Wenquan county of Bortala Mongolian autonomous prefecture.

The county has been receiving help from Hubei province for years.

Tongcheng county of Hubei donates 300,000 yuan every year to help the locals build infrastructure, introduce technologies and establish schools.

"I'm sad about the virus outbreak in Hubei," said Baintolle. "They've helped us so much, and now it's time for me to help them."

The man, who raises more than 400 horses and earns about 150,000 yuan a year, said that horses stand for bravery and toughness in local culture.

"I hope that Hubei people can fight the virus bravely," he said. "Don't surrender. My heart stays with you though we're thousands of miles apart."

