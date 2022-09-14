Masked burglar steals $1.6 million worth of watches and jewellery from luxury Hong Kong home

Hong Kong police are hunting for a masked burglar who stole HK$9 million (S$1.6 million) worth of luxury watches and jewellery from the home of a Korean investment banker after the man and his wife left to go shopping.

The thief, wearing a black balaclava and carrying a yellow bag, fled with his haul after he was disturbed by the couple’s domestic helper on Monday (Sept 12) night.

“When the helper returned home, she saw a hooded man coming down from upstairs,” a source on Tuesday said.

The man ran out of the house after he was spotted and the domestic helper alerted police.

“Six watches with an estimated value of HK$8 million were stolen along with HK$1 million worth of jewellery in the incident,” a police spokeswoman said.

The watches included luxury brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille.

The spokeswoman said the thief prised open the sliding door of a bedroom at the house, in the La Vetta housing estate in the exclusive Kau To Shan area in Sha Tin to get into the house. Officers combed the area, but were unable to trace the culprit.

The force said officers had checked security camera footage in the area to gather evidence. Detectives from the Sha Tin district crime squad are investigating the case.

Police are investigating a HK$9 million burglary at a house in Kau To Shan in Sha Tin.

PHOTO: Warton Li

The thief was said to be about 1.7 metres tall and of thin build. He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved T-shirt and dark trousers.

The burglary happened less than 12 hours after a break-in at a flat in a nearby area was reported to police.

Officers were called to a housing estate on the Ma Liu Shui section of Tai Po Road just before 9.30am on Monday after the tenant, a 58-year-old man, found his flat ransacked.

Police said two watches and jewellery, worth a total of HK$600,000, were taken.

An investigation led officers to another three flats in the estate, which all showed signs of attempted forced entry, but nothing had been taken.

Police handled 381 reports of burglary in the first six months of the year, down 48.6 per cent from the 741 in the same period in 2021.

A total of 123 of the cases were solved and 139 people were arrested – a detection rate of 32 per cent.

There were 41 robberies between January and June, down 39 per cent from the 67 cases logged in the same period last year. The detection rate was 66 per cent.

Police said the detection rate for robberies and burglaries had hit a record high since half-yearly figures started to be collected in 1977.

Burglary reports rose 52 per cent to 2,394 in 2019 from 1,575 in 2018 as police manpower was stretched by anti-government demonstrations and many officers were assigned to protest-related work in the second half of 2019.

But the number of break-ins dropped to 2,095 in 2020 and 1,472 last year after officers were redeployed to normal duties.

