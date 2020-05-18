Masks outdoors no longer necessary in Beijing

After months of wearing masks to prevent virus infection risks, people can breathe freely outside without a mask in China's capital, Beijing, according to new guidance from the Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control released on Sunday.

The centre said people don't need to wear masks outside, but still should avoid close contact with others.

It also encourages the public can take some outdoor exercise when the weather is good, which is helpful to increase the quality of life and health.

