Masks sold out in central Beijing due to coronavirus epidemic

Masks have been sold out in most drugstores in the central areas of Beijing because of soaring needs from the public due to the recent coronavirus epidemic.

"All the masks sold out this morning," said the clerk at a Hedantang drugstore in Chaoyang district on Tuesday.

When being asked whether they will purchase more masks for sale, she said they won't because of the Lunar New Year.

"Our supplier has stopped business and started the New Year holiday already," she said.

There are still a small number of masks in a 7/11 convenience store nearby and a few people are checking those masks and discussing which type is more effective for the new virus.

Wei Ziyou, a 33-year-old businesswoman and mother of a 6-year-old girl, said she had plans to bring the family to some events in Beijing during the holiday, but she would cancel those plans and stay at home for safety.

"I will not bring them to crowded places this new year. I think staying at home will be the best choice at this moment."

Beijing reported three new coronavirus-related pneumonia cases Tuesday, increasing the confirmed total cases in the city to five, according to the latest data from the national disease control authority on Tuesday afternoon.

The two patients in the city's southern Daxing district have been transferred to local hospitals for further treatment and are currently in stable condition.