Masks sold out in central Beijing due to coronavirus epidemic

People are seen wearing masks at Beijing Railway Station on Jan 21, 2020. As of 6 pm on Tuesday, there have been five cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in Beijing.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Du Juan
China Daily/Asia News Network

Masks have been sold out in most drugstores in the central areas of Beijing because of soaring needs from the public due to the recent coronavirus epidemic.

"All the masks sold out this morning," said the clerk at a Hedantang drugstore in Chaoyang district on Tuesday.

When being asked whether they will purchase more masks for sale, she said they won't because of the Lunar New Year.

"Our supplier has stopped business and started the New Year holiday already," she said.

There are still a small number of masks in a 7/11 convenience store nearby and a few people are checking those masks and discussing which type is more effective for the new virus.

Wei Ziyou, a 33-year-old businesswoman and mother of a 6-year-old girl, said she had plans to bring the family to some events in Beijing during the holiday, but she would cancel those plans and stay at home for safety.

"I will not bring them to crowded places this new year. I think staying at home will be the best choice at this moment."

Beijing reported three new coronavirus-related pneumonia cases Tuesday, increasing the confirmed total cases in the city to five, according to the latest data from the national disease control authority on Tuesday afternoon.

The two patients in the city's southern Daxing district have been transferred to local hospitals for further treatment and are currently in stable condition.

The local authority said people who had close contact with the patients are under observation, and no abnormalities such as fever have been found.

The municipal capital has formed a special work team composed of different departments to deal with the epidemic.

The list of 89 hospitals and medical treatment institutions which have fever clinics was published to the public.

The city's disease control centre has also published related information online on how to prevent the virus to educate the public.

More about
china virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
Chinese toddler&#039;s hand amputated after getting electrocuted at home
Chinese toddler's hand amputated after getting electrocuted at home
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do called 'pig feed' by netizen because...

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer

SERVICES