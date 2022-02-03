Massive, illegal fireworks displays light up Hong Kong to mark Lunar New Year

Massive, illegal fireworks displays, while not quite as impressive as the annual, government-organised ones formerly held over Victoria Harbour, have lit up the sky across Hong Kong on recent nights to celebrate the start of the Year of the Tiger.

Since Monday (Jan 31) night, the pyrotechnics have popped up in Yuen Long, Tin Shui Wai, Sha Tin, Sham Tseng, Ma Wan, Kwai Tsing, Tsz Wan Shan, Yau Ma Tei, Yau Tong and Kowloon Tong, according to video clips obtained by the Post.

A couple of clips taken by local resident Leung Kin-fung, the first associate concertmaster of the Hong Kong Philharmonic, showed a series of huge, colourful explosions going off against the backdrop of local landmark Lion Rock.

Leung said he had watched the display with surprise from the window of his home in Ho Man Tin two nights in a row.

"I am impressed with how they shipped them to Hong Kong," he said on Wednesday night. "I heard hoorays and cheers from quite a group of people after the fireworks."

Another clip taken in Sham Tseng showed fireworks going off next to the seaside residential building Sea Crest Villa for several minutes.

Local resident Karen Chan Ka-yan, a housewife in her early 50s, said she had seen fireworks on three consecutive days, from Sunday to Tuesday, at the Sham Tseng waterfront and Ma Wan on the opposite shore.

When walking her dog on Tuesday, she also saw some of the charred remains of the displays at the Sham Tseng-Ma Wan pier, adding that local opinion was split over the fireworks.

"Some complained about the big bangs of fireworks at around 2am on Sunday, which woke up and scared babies and [roused] people from slumber, and dogs were barking, too, out of fear" she said.

"Others are quite excited about the fireworks, which they said they did not have to wait for the government to organise. Some people even shouted kung hei fat choi after the fireworks stopped."

Hong Kong's traditional annual fireworks display, normally held at the harbourfront on the second day of the Lunar New Year, has been cancelled three years in a row.

Setting off fireworks during Lunar New Year is thought to bring good luck, health and wealth, and the tradition remains popular in Hong Kong's rural villages, particularly among older residents.

Ahead of the Lunar New Year, police seized about 300kg of fireworks worth HK$350,000 (S$60,561) hidden in a shipping container on a remote hillside in Tin Shui Wai on Jan 18. The force said at the time that it was investigating whether the goods were intended to be sold for New Year celebrations.

Illegal possession or discharge of fireworks and firecrackers carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a HK$25,000 fine under the Dangerous Goods Ordinance.

The Post has contacted the police force for comment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.