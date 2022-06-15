Massive tree falls on Tesla in China but car and driver unscathed

A Tesla Model 3 driver was fortunate to walk away unscathed after a tree collapsed on the roof of the electric car. Miraculously, both driver and car were unharmed.

A video circulating social media platform Twitter garnered 1.6 million views and showed a huge tree pinning the EV to the ground, but despite that, the glass roof did not shatter and the driver’s door had its glass still intact. The driver was even seen exiting the car unharmed after the accident.

According to Tesla, a Model 3's roof is able to withstand loads four times its own weight with minimal deformation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned during the Model 3's release that he plans to incorporate "the best technology into Model 3, yet keep it relatively simple to build at high volume and with high quality." This incident does seem to indicate that the structural integrity of the Model 3 is excellent.

But as it often is with Tesla, there are hits and there are misses. Last month, we saw how a Model Y suffered a power failure before going up in flames, and the company is currently undergoing safety probes in the USA for incidents linked to its Autopilot system crashing into emergency vehicles, and sudden un-commanded braking due to its FSD driving system.

ALSO READ: Tesla owners report more 'phantom braking' issues

This article was first published in CarBuyer.