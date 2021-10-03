Master Kong instant noodles apologises after executive calls coronavirus pandemic ‘godsend’

A marketing executive for the famous instant noodle company Master Kong has apologised for remarks in which he appeared to be thankful for the coronavirus pandemic because it helped boost his sales numbers.

Pan Mougang, the head of marketing for the Pearl River Delta, called the pandemic a “godsend” and told a marketing manager from Zhongshan that the southern city’s ability to smother Covid-19 was terrible news, the mainland newspaper Nanfang Daily reported on Wednesday (Sept 29).

“Even the heavens are on my side now… sending a pandemic ,” Pan said during a meeting with employees in June.

He told the Zhongshan employee: “One after another outbreak in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Guangzhou and Foshan … even god does not lend you a hand as there is no outbreak in Zhongshan.”

Pan was given a “serious demerit” on Aug 16 and Master Kong told Nanfang Daily on Wednesday that it would continue to investigate the matter.

Pan told reporters on Wednesday that “personal emotions do not represent the company. I apologise to the public and everyone.” He added that Master Kong had done an excellent job of donating to pandemic relief efforts.

When rumours of the comments spread through the company, it made staff members uncomfortable with Nanfang Daily quoting someone as saying: “Because last year’s epidemic did bring outstanding profits to the company, maybe some people wanted this kind of disaster.”

On Aug 16, Master Kong told its staff in a memo: “Our company attaches great importance to this matter, and the company is under investigation.”

Employees told the media the incident had been an open secret soon after the June meeting but had only been acknowledged internally on August 16. The Nanfang Daily report made it public on Sept 29.

For his part, Pan seems to be aware that his job at Master Kong is at risk.

“I accept the company’s handling of the matter. I have been interviewed on the record many times and respect their opinion, including the removal of my job.”

The instant noodle industry as a whole benefited financially from coronavirus prevention measures that forced strict lockdowns on some people and made it difficult for others to eat outside. Instant noodles are a common purchase for people worldwide who expect to be stuck at home for long periods.

Master Kong reported an increase in revenue of 9.1 per cent between 2019 and 2020. It also reported a massive jump in profit of 24.25 per cent attributed to lower logistics costs, according to The Paper.

Tingyi, the producer of Master Kong’s noodles, saw its revenue grow by 8 per cent during that period and its profit surged by 58.4 per cent.

