Media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed for 1 year over 2019 Hong Kong march

Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying has been jailed for one year for his role in an unauthorised assembly that took place during 2019's anti-government protests, while four former opposition lawmakers who took part in the same demonstration were also sent to prison.

Democratic Party founding chairman Martin Lee Chu-ming was given a suspended 11-month sentence in relation to the same march.

Martin Lee arrives in court on Friday.

PHOTO: May Tse

Lai, currently remanded in jail after being charged under the national security law, was escorted to West Kowloon Court on Friday (April 16) to hear the sentence for his first-ever criminal conviction.

The Apple Daily founder, 73, and Lee, 82, were charged alongside seven former lawmakers with organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly by turning an approved gathering in Victoria Park, attended by some 300,000 people, into an illegal procession to Central on Aug 18.

Those seven, most of whom are influential figures in the city's opposition camp, have been jailed for between eight and 18 months, respectively, but the sentences imposed on three of them have been suspended

One of the other accused, Au Nok-hin, pleaded guilty to both charges before the trial in February, while another, Leung Yiu-chung, admitted to the participation offence.

Au was jailed for 10 months while Leung received an eight-month prison term, suspended for two years.

The others were convicted of all charges on April 1 after the presiding judge dismissed a constitutional challenge against their prosecution.

They were Lai, Lee, unionist Lee Cheuk-yan, activist "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung, Cyd Ho Sau-lan, and lawyers Albert Ho Chun-yan and Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee.

With the exception of Lai, all are former lawmakers.

Lee Cheuk-yan was jailed for one year, Leung Kwok-hung for 18 months and Cyd Ho for eight months.

Albert Ho and Margaret Ng were both handed down one-year jail terms, suspended for two years.

The proceedings before District Judge Amanda Woodcock are ongoing, as Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan and former lawmaker Yeung Sum will this afternoon also hear their sentences over their participation in another unauthorised assembly on Aug 31, 2019.

Organisation and participation in unauthorised assemblies are punishable by up to five years' imprisonment under the Public Order Ordinance.

Friday's sentencing hearing has drawn widespread attention from the media and public alike, prompting the judiciary to reserve an entire floor for a live broadcast of the proceedings and relax social-distancing measures to accommodate more attendees.

Among those on hand were envoys from the United States, European Union, Germany, Canada, France, Netherlands and Sweden.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.