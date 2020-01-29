Medics flood to Hubei to fight disease

Nearly 6,000 medical workers from across China would be in Hubei province by the end of Tuesday to help combat the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, the country's top health authority said on the same day, after it announced a sharp rise in the number of cases.

Confirmed cases of the virus on the Chinese mainland increased to 4,515 as of midnight on Monday, an increase of 1,771 compared with the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

The outbreak has led to 106 deaths nationwide, an increase of 26 from a day prior. In addition, the number of suspected cases around the country rose to 6,973 as of midnight Monday, it said.

Hong Kong reported eight confirmed cases, Macao seven and Taiwan five as of midnight Monday, the commission said.

Health authorities across the Chinese mainland also traced nearly 48,000 close contacts of those infected and placed them under medical observation.

In Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, 2,714 confirmed cases had been reported as of midnight Monday - almost double the number from a day before - including 1,590 in Wuhan, the provincial capital, where the outbreak was first reported, Hubei's provincial health authority said.

Since the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan last month, it has affected all provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions on the Chinese mainland except for the Tibet autonomous region.

Intensified measures have been taken by authorities at different levels in China over the past few days to cope with the spread of the disease.

Wuhan has been cut off from the rest of China, with limited transport restriction measures taken in some other cities. Schools across the country will postpone the new semester following an announcement from the central government.

In Hubei, overburdened medical institutions have received a total of 4,130 medical workers dispatched by health authorities across China from outside the province to assist with virus control and prevention, Jiao Yahui, deputy chief for medical administration and supervision at the National Health Commission, said at a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.