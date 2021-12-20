Meet the Chinese parents willing to risk drug trafficking charges to give children rare epilepsy medicine

Whenever Yang Li turns on her phone she is flooded with pleas for help from parents desperate to secure vital epilepsy medicine for their children.

The 42-year-old from Fujian province in southeast China and other members of her WeChat groups are at constant risk of falling foul of the law because they are "trafficking" drugs from abroad that are not legally available in the country.

Yang's daughter started suffering from fits and seizures in 2017 when she was just five months old. The girl was eventually diagnosed with West syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that causes infantile spasms that can last for minutes at a time.

Yang, not her real name, quit her job to take care of her daughter full-time, visiting hospitals across the country to find treatment.

But there is no standard treatment for such rare disorders and parents have to try different combinations of medication — which means she has tried at least 10 different types of medicine over the years to see if it helps improve her daughter's condition.

In October 2017, eight months after the initial diagnosis, a doctor recommended clobazam, but warned her the hospital had no way of providing the medication and told her to rely on her own initiative.

She then started asking other parents in a similar predicament for advice on social media and together they started sourcing the drug from agents or other parents who were buying it in Europe and transporting it to China.

While some countries, such as the United States, allow individuals to buy drugs that have not been given regulatory approval to treat serious conditions, no such provision exists in China.

A Nanjing-based doctor who specialises in paediatric epilepsy said that despite this, in some cases there was "no substitute" for the drug.

Furthermore, concerns about the risk of addiction mean clobazam is also listed in the Catalogue of Narcotic Drugs and the Catalogue of Psychotropic Drugs, meaning permission is needed to bring it into China.

Any under-the-counter transactions would be considered trafficking, said Wang Hongbing, a Guangzhou-based criminal lawyer at the Yingke Law Firm.

Despite the risks involved, high costs or a lack of legal alternatives have driven many patients to look overseas.

The phenomenon even inspired a 2018 film, Dying to Survive, based on the true story of a group of patients who imported generic cancer drugs from India.

The publicity the movie generated resulted in more than a dozen cancer drugs being made available through the national health insurance scheme at more affordable prices, but the reality is often much less rosy.

In September this year, a mother from Henan province named Li Fang was detained by police and later convicted of trafficking clobazam after she agreed to pick up a package ordered from Italy by another parent and to pass on pills to three other women.

Prosecutors decided not to impose any penalty because she had bought the drugs to treat her child, but the case has scared off many parents trying to buy the pills from abroad.

Even before her arrest, chat group members started noticing that more shipments of clobazam were being confiscated by customs, leading to a panic about possible shortages.

More people are now trying to buy the drug from those who have extra supplies, leaving pleas for help like "my daughter can't live without clobazam" or "where can I get clobazam? My child is on the brink of running out of medication" on social media.

Yang has been stocking up on the medication since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and has about three months' supply, but she is constantly worried about eventually running out.

Late last month around 1,000 parents, led by a man who identified himself as "Songsong's dad", published a petition on Weibo calling for alternative, legal ways to obtain the medicine.

"We have no idea what to do," he said when contacted. "Many parents are on the brink of stopping medication … and there's no substitute for the drug."

Since the petition went viral on social media, the National Medical Products Administration has said there are emergency ways to speed up the approval of overseas drugs and clinics can apply to import small quantities to treat patients.

There is also the hope that domestically produced versions will become available in China; two companies have applied to conduct clinical trials.

For now, however, the parents can only wait and hope for the best.

While speaking to Yang on the phone, her daughter could be heard crying out in the background. The five-year-old still struggles to speak in complete sentences — only using words such as "mama", "dada" or "granny" — and cannot stand or walk yet.

Everyday, Yang spends hours feeding her, giving her medicine or taking her to rehabilitation and hoping her condition does not worsen.

"Eventually the parents will grow old, so we worry about what will happen to the kids," Yang said. "We just want to live one day longer than our kids. When we're gone, there's no one else to care for them."

