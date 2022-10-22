'Meet my mum': Cute Chinese boy introduces best friend to mother in viral video

A two-year-old boy in China who introduced his best friend to his mother in a touching scene has delighted millions of people on mainland social media.

The boy's mother, surnamed Qian, from Jiangsu in eastern China, filmed her son and his best friend sharing a moment when she was picking him up from preschool, The Paper reported.

Last Monday when Qian arrived at the preschool she saw her son and a girl sharing a hug in the middle of the room, she decided not to disturb the pair and stayed a short distance from them.

When she began to film the scene her son became aware that she had arrived to pick him up.

The boy then told his mother he would like to introduce her to his new friend.

In the viral video, the son put his hands on the girl's shoulders and turned her around until she faced Qian.

"Mother, mother, he says. And the little girl also follows him to call me 'mother'," Qian said.

Qian laughed at the girl's greeting and said she was surprised by her son's behaviour. She said she was struck by the warmth of the friendship between her son and the little girl.

The video was posted on social media where it struck a chord with many viewers.

One person wrote: "They look so cute. I wish I had a friendship like theirs."

Another remarked: "Look, how sociable the little boy is! The mother doesn't need to worry about him making friends."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.