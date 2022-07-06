Men save girl from sea in China, son cares for sick mum full-time, fireman acts as paramedic

Three men in China jumped into the sea in southeastern Fujian province one by one to save a four-year-old girl who had been swept away from the shore by big waves.

After the first man swam towards the girl and held her up while trying to swim back to the beach, they were separated by the waves which were several metres high, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The second man also couldn't help the girl back to the shore due to the power of the waves.

The third man supported the second man before swimming and pulling the girl back to safety on the beach.

The three men and the girl were uninjured in the incident.

The Chinese public has hailed the three men as heroes. The first man is a local police officer, the second one's identity is not clear as he left the site once the girl was rescued, while the third man is a retired People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier.

Man gives up time to care for 100-year-old mum

A short video clip of a 52-year-old man holding his 100-year-old mother in his arms while staying in hospital and comforting her has touched the hearts of internet users in China.

The video showed the mother saying: "Sorry to bother you to take care of me". The son replies: "No trouble at all. This is what I am supposed to do," while gently touching her face, news portal Ziniu News reported.

Li Jianren, a resident of Hengyang of central Hunan province, said he had spent all his time looking after his mother for the past seven years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The viral video was shot by an unknown person as Li took his mother to seek medical treatment after she developed a cold last week.

Li's social media account records his everyday life with his mother.

"I hope my account will never stop receiving updates. I wish I can accompany my mother for a long time," he said.

Fireman a hero on his own time

A Chinese fireman has helped a man having a seizure on the street by putting his finger into his mouth to prevent him from biting his own tongue, street surveillance footage showed.

The man in Huanggang, central Hubei province, suddenly fell down and lay on his stomach on the ground while having a seizure, news site The Paper reported.

A fireman helps a man he encounters in the street having a seizure.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A passing fireman stopped his car and got out to help the man whose face had turned purple and whose mouth was closed tightly and foaming at the sides.

Having called an ambulance and supported the man to sit, the fireman put his finger in the patient's mouth to prevent him from biting his own tongue.

Some minutes later, the man regained consciousness and stood up with the help of several passers-by. He was later sent to hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ: Quirky China: Breaking traffic laws to get divorced, boys return $2,100 found in shared bicycle and a 30kg honeycomb falls through a ceiling

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.