As Meng extradition hearings begin, defence calls case 'fiction'

The formal extradition hearings that will help decide the fate of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou got under way in Vancouver on Monday, more than a year after her arrest, in a case that has infuriated Beijing and symbolises challenges to the geopolitical order posed by China's rise.

Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, appeared behind layers of bulletproof glass in the high-capacity, high-security courtroom 20 of the British Columbia Supreme Court complex.

Meng's lawyer Richard Peck commenced what will be months of arguments by asserting that she should be released if the case against her could not support the allegations of fraud, under the extradition test of "double criminality".

This requires that an extraditable offence be considered a crime in Canada, as well as the requesting state. Meng is accused of defrauding HSBC by misleading it about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially putting the bank in breach of US sanctions on Iran.

Canada does not have trade sanctions on Iran equivalent to the American rules Meng is alleged to have breached.

"Would we be here in the absence of US sanctions [on Iran]? … The answer is no," said Peck. "This allegation is founded on a breach of US sanctions, sanctions Canada has repudiated."

Photographers wait outside the Vancouver home of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Monday. PHOTO: AFP

"It is a fiction," that the US has any interest in policing interactions "between a private bank and a private citizen halfway around the world", Peck said, referring to a 2013 meeting between Meng and a HSBC executive in Hong Kong to discuss Huawei's Iran dealings, an interaction that lies at the heart of the case. "It's all about sanctions."

But the Canadian government lawyers representing the US at the hearing have said the underlying case is fraud, not sanctions-busting.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver's international airport on December 1, 2018, during a stopover from Hong Kong, on an arrest warrant requested by US authorities who want Meng to face trial in New York on the bank fraud charges.

The case, before Justice Heather Holmes, is seen as a key moment in China's relations with the West, coming amid the US-China trade war and a worldwide debate about whether to allow Huawei to participate in the construction of high-speed 5G networks that will shape the internet.

The ankle monitor of Meng Wanzhou is visible above her Manolo Blahnik high heels as she leaves her home on Monday. PHOTO: Reuters

It has also sent relations between Beijing and Ottawa into a deep freeze, with China arresting Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for alleged espionage. But their arrests 13 months ago were widely seen in Canada, the US and other Western countries as retaliation for Meng's detention.