Mercedes-Benz driver arrested for knocking down bike rider at Hong Kong junction, moving off from accident scene

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz was on Monday (Jan 4) arrested after dash camera footage showed she had knocked down a cyclist at an intersection and drove off before being intercepted by a motorcycle in northern Hong Kong.

The footage of the Sunday night incident, which was posted online, shows the car making a brief stop after the collision at the junction of San Wan Road and Chi Cheong Road in Sheung Shui at around 7.30pm.

After travelling about 200 metres, the car eventually pulls over outside Sheung Shui MTR station.

When the driver is told her car had hit a cyclist, she is heard replying: “Is it my business?” and “[the cyclist] jumped a red light”.

A police spokesman said the 63-year-old woman later drove back to the scene, claiming she had gone to the toilet.

In the clip, the car moves off and its female driver also ignores a motorcyclist who asks her to pull over. As the woman does not stop, the motorcyclist then sounds the horn and gives chase.

The cyclist, 33, who suffered head and leg injuries and was taken conscious to North District Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the driver at Kwu Tung in Sheung Shui at about 2pm on Monday.

She was arrested over dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident, and for not making a police report.

Between January and September 2020, police handled 274 traffic accidents with fatalities or serious injuries involving bicycles.

Separately, a 53-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly riding an unregistered electric bicycle following a traffic accident in Mong Kok on Monday. The suspect was trying to sell the bicycle, and had met another woman near the junction of Mong Kok Road and Reclamation Street at around 11.30am.

Police said the accident happened when the buyer took the bicycle for a trial run and accidentally hit a male passer-by.

The buyer had fled before the arrival of emergency personnel, while the injured man had also left the scene. Officers scouted the area, but failed to find the woman.

Police then arrested the seller on suspicion of riding an unregistered motorcycle, driving without a licence and a third party insurance, and failing to wear a helmet while riding the bike.

According to Hong Kong’s Road Traffic Ordinance, a mechanically or electrically propelled bicycle is classified as a motor vehicle.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.