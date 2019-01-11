Mercury mine site in China applies for Unesco listing

The Tongren Wanshan Mercury Mine Site in Southwest China's Guizhou province is starting an application with the aim of inclusion in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, according to ThePaper.

Known as China's "mercury capital", Wanshan ranked at the top in Asia and No 3 in the world for its mercury reserves.

Mercury mining in Wanshan dates back to the Qin and Han dynasties, more than 2,000 years ago, when the mineral was widely used for making pigments. It has a rare 970-kilometer-deep underground mining tunnel and a mass of natural vermilion.

The mercury mine site in Wanshan, later converted into Zhusha ancient town, which covers an area of 5 square kilometers, produced 33,000 tons of mercury and vermilion from 1950 to 2001, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the nation's total output then.

Given the priority of environmental protection and push for green development, the local government shut down the mine and transformed it into a tourism hot spot.